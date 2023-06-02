WWE's Mia Yim And Top Dolla Reference AEW Star In Post-Diss Track Twitter Exchange

Prior to their in-ring clash tonight on "WWE SmackDown" tonight, things heated up between the OC and Hit Row on social media. Things kicked off with an OC diss track posted by Top Dolla. After a brief back and forth between Mia Yim and Top Dolla, Yim ended things off with a blunt message to the Hit Row member.

In response to a gif of the character Kevin from "The Office" giving two thumbs down, Yim simply responded, "That's everyone when y'all come out without Swerve." AEW's Swerve Strickland was originally part of the Hit Row stable in "WWE NXT" as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. After the group was released in 2021, Strickland went on to sign with AEW. However, the group returned to WWE in 2022 minus Strickland. Top Dolla responded to Yim's barb by saying, "You prolly stole this tweet like he steals my ideas." The Tweet was posted alongside an image of Hit Row with Strickland.

The OC's AJ Styles has had a busy week across WWE programming. Styles first appeared at WWE's Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where he came up short against Seth Rollins in a match to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. Styles appeared on "WWE Raw" two days later, where he congratulated Rollins on his victory. Styles and the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion went on to team up together in the show's main event, where they came out victorious against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.