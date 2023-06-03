Darby Allin Dressed The Part For Visit To Elvis Presley's Birthplace

Darby Allin has never been shy about his love for music icon Elvis Presley. Recently, Darby paid tribute to the legendary performer ahead of his AEW World Championship bout against MJF, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023, a match that MJF ultimately won. However, before the match, Allin entered Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing Elvis tribute attire to honor the fallen legend.

At Double or Nothing, the video that preceded Allin's entrance gave context as to why and how the AEW stalwart got the Elvis-inspired attire, a look that Darby went on to utilize once more mere days later. As AEW prepared to present Friday night's AEW House Rules event in Tupelo, Mississippi, Darby visited the birthplace of Elvis Presley alongside an AEW crew member, dawning the tribute clothing when he did so. "When in Tupelo, MS, you have to visit Elvis Presley's birthplace with Elvis himself," Boz tweeted, referencing Allin's portrayal of the "King of Rock N Roll" on Friday.

Later that day, Allin would team alongside AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to defeat Big Bill and "All Ego" Ethan Page at the house show, continuing the duo's partnership that began last March on the inaugural AEW House Rules event. Beyond teaming up on the untelevised events, Allin and Cassidy have found success on AEW television as well. Most recently, the duo defeated The Mogul Embassy's Kaun and Toa Liona on "AEW Dynamite" ahead of Cassidy's upcoming AEW International Championship defense against Swerve Strickland this week. While it remains to be seen what will be on Allin's plate moving forward, the return of his mentor and friend Sting opens up plenty of doors for the 30-year-old wrestling star.