Jon Moxley Announces He Has A Resident Card In Japan, Plans To Return To NJPW Soon

NJPW Dominion saw Jon Moxley return to Japan for the first time since February 2020. At the event, Moxley teamed alongside his protege Shota Umino and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli in a losing effort against the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada. While Moxley grabbed a microphone after the match to send the message that Bryan Danielson wants to face Okada at Forbidden Door, the former AEW World Champion spoke about his own future in NJPW during his backstage comments released after the show.

Moxley made it abundantly clear that his return to NJPW at Dominion was not a one-off. "I am so goddamn glad to be back in Japan!" Moxley yelled despite his defeat, reassuring fans that he won't be a stranger to NJPW. "I want to wrestle [in Japan] again... I've got plans. I've got a f**king resident card now," Moxley revealed, "I will come back whenever the f**k I want!"

Moxley has competed sporadically for NJPW since he departed from WWE in 2019. Debuting at that year's Best of the Super Juniors Final, Moxley won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson in his first match with the company. A few months later, Moxley took part in the G1 Climax, a tournament that his friend and former tag team partner Eddie Kingston will participate in this Summer.

As for his affairs stateside, Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club have continued to dominate both AEW and Ring of Honor over the past several months. After defeating The Elite in the second-ever Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2023, the faction has seemed practically unstoppable, heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.