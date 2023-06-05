Ace Steel Saw Some Of Rick Steiner In Bron Breakker At WWE Performance Center

Before becoming a producer for All Elite Wrestling, Ace Steel previously worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. During an appearance on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Steel discussed seeing the tryouts of some of today's top "WWE NXT" performers, specifically sharing his thoughts on Bronson Steiner, AKA former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

"Bronson Steiner, I was at his tryout," Steel said. "The tryouts were grueling. They were just ball-buster events. And you can see people that are ready to go. For instance, Steiner himself didn't have much training whatsoever, but he had something. You could tell. But it's a no-brainer — when he gets in the ring and runs the ropes, he runs the ropes like his dad. ... And he sounds like Scott. I don't know if he does math like Scott, but he certainly sounds like him. But he's a blue-chipper, you know? Eventually, he's going to hit."

Breakker most recently appeared at NXT Battleground on May 28, where he unsuccessfully challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Prior to losing to Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver in April, Breakker held the NXT Championship for 362 days — his second reign with the title. The "NXT" star wasn't present on the latest episode of the show, however, and it remains to be seen what's next for the second-generation wrestler.

Steel is reportedly back with AEW after having been let go last year in the aftermath of an alleged physical altercation backstage following the company's All Out pay-per-view. The producer is close friends with CM Punk, and it's been reported that he and Punk may be involved with the creative side of the upcoming "AEW Collision." It was announced last week that Punk will return for the debut of "Collision" on June 17.