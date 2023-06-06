Maxxine Dupri Closer To Making In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw

Nearly two years after she first signed a developmental contract with WWE, Maxxine Dupri is closer to making her in-ring debut.

During a backstage segment on Monday night's "Raw," Alpha Academy and Dupri discussed her ringside run-in with Valhalla on last week's episode. Otis suggested that Chad Gable teach Dupri and help her prepare to take on "the Viking lady." Gable agreed that Dupri "might be ready," but before any training could begin Dupri slipped away for a change of outfit. That was the last viewers saw of the trio during the show.

While nothing was officially announced, it appears a match between Dupri and Valhalla is imminent. It would be Dupri's first match since she entered the world of professional wrestling when she signed with WWE in August 2021. Despite never working a match, Dupri made her on-screen debut on "NXT" as Sofia Cromwell, but her time as a character on the developmental brand was brief.

Cromwell was abruptly called up to WWE's main roster last July. She took on the name Maxxine Dupri and quickly took over control of Maximum Male Models following Max Dupri's return to his previous persona, L.A. Knight. For a time, it appeared Maxxine was trying to recruit Otis to join her gorgeous group of talent, but instead, she joined up with Alpha Academy. She recently stated that she's been training at the WWE Performance Center in anticipation of her first match.