Jeff Jarrett Files Trademark For 'Heat'

If there's one thing that can be said about the career of AEW wrestler, and executive, Jeff Jarrett, it's that he is a man who loves to get heat, whether it be in WWE, AEW, WCW, TNA, GFW, ROH, Mexico, Japan, or even at Ric Flair's Last Match. Jarrett is evidently so consumed with the concept of heat, that he is now looking to own the trademark for it. With the help of "Gimmick Attorney" Michael Dockins, Double J filed to trademark "heat" this past Thursday. The filing further reveals Jarrett is seeking to trademark the term for uses such as entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests, wrestling exhibits, performances by a wrestler, live and personal appearances, television appearances, pro wrestling news, and providing online interviews featuring wrestlers.

As of this writing, Jarrett hasn't publicly commented on his trademark attempt, and whether he plans to incorporate "heat" into his current AEW character, or use it outside the company. In addition to his AEW duties, Jarrett has continued his "My World" podcast, with co-host Conrad Thompson, on the AdFreeShows platform.

With his trademark issues nearly resolved, Jarrett will now look to solve his in-ring issues, as he and tag partner Jay Lethal recently failed, for a fourth time, to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from FTR at AEW Double or Nothing. Since then, Jarrett's attention has turned to the bout's special guest referee, Mark Briscoe, and referee Aubrey Edwards, who was laid out by Jarrett's wife Karen with a guitar shot during the match. While not announced, a Briscoe/Edwards vs. the Jarretts tag match was strongly hinted at last Friday on "AEW Rampage."