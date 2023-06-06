Backstage Update On Baron Corbin And Mustafa Ali Working In WWE NXT

Last week's episode of "WWE NXT" saw the surprise arrival of two main roster stars -– Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali. Coming out of the 2023 WWE Draft, both were designated as "free agents," granting them the ability to float between all shows. With Ali and Corbin now mixed up in the business of WWE's developmental brand, many have been curious to learn what the plan is for each while there.

According to Fightful Select, Corbin and Ali aren't slated to be permanent fixtures on "NXT," but they will continue working there for the foreseeable future. This move has been tentatively planned for a while, which further prompted WWE officials to assign Ali and Corbin to the free agency pool during the draft. While Ali and Corbin are expected to primarily be a part of "NXT" programming right now, they are still able to appear on "Raw" and "SmackDown" if needed.

The decision to bring Corbin and Ali back to "NXT" was made for a variety of reasons. Firstly, WWE had hoped the move would help elevate and revitalize the characters of Ali and Corbin. The company also believed that adding Corbin and Ali would also boost interest in the "NXT" product and allow their young talent to work with some of the main roster members with extensive television experience. Plus, a number of "NXT" superstars had explicitly requested to work with Ali, which he was more than happy to oblige.

As Corbin sets his sights on Carmelo Hayes' "NXT" Championship, Ali will go one-on-one with Joe Gacy tonight.