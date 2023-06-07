Bobby Fish Talks AEW Exit, Why Planned Feud With The Elite Never Happened
Former AEW star Bobby Fish has talked about his exit from the promotion as well as the potential feud with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and why it didn't happen.
On the latest episode of the "Tru Heels BTR" podcast, Fish said that there were plans for the group of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong to feud with The Elite in AEW.
"Yeah, the plans were always something between the group of us, some version of Adam [Cole], Me, Kyle [O'Reilly], Roddy [Roderick Strong] — if he ever became available — and then there was Matt and Nick [Jackson], who we already knew we had such chemistry with, and Kenny [Omega]," said Fish.
He stated that a feud between The Elite and the group formerly known as The Undisputed Era made a lot of sense, but certain circumstances led to it not happening in AEW.
"Kenny and Adam are great foils for each other, and like there were just ... you know things that made sense, they made sense, and I think everybody, even without talking about it, knew kind of where we were headed. Tony [Khan] books the show and he, I'm sure, had that long-term as well."
Fish later added how the feud never took off due to injuries and contracts getting in the way. The current NJPW star left AEW back in September 2022, which was due to not being able to agree on a contract.
Bobby Fish Goes To Impact Wrestling, NJPW
Bobby Fish elaborated on what went wrong during his negotiations with AEW over a new deal, and why he and the company couldn't come to an agreement.
"We couldn't agree on a number going forward," he said. "We couldn't agree on — not even a number, we couldn't agree on numbers. So, we're talking about everything that would be in a contract, and we tried, you know, and my agent at the time who knows their lawyers, they tried, but we just couldn't come to an agreement. I don't overvalue myself, but do value myself."
After Fish left AEW, he had a few matches in Impact Wrestling, where he made his debut at Bound for Glory in October 2022 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. He is now a part of NJPW, where his last match was in February, against Bullet Club member David Finlay during the Battle in the Valley Kickoff show. His last wrestling match was with the Tri-State Wrestling promotion on June 3.
Fish has also entered the boxing world since his exit from AEW, winning his one and only bout so far. The bout took place last November, where he defeated Boateng Prempeh by knockout.
