Bobby Fish Talks AEW Exit, Why Planned Feud With The Elite Never Happened

Former AEW star Bobby Fish has talked about his exit from the promotion as well as the potential feud with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and why it didn't happen.

On the latest episode of the "Tru Heels BTR" podcast, Fish said that there were plans for the group of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong to feud with The Elite in AEW.

"Yeah, the plans were always something between the group of us, some version of Adam [Cole], Me, Kyle [O'Reilly], Roddy [Roderick Strong] — if he ever became available — and then there was Matt and Nick [Jackson], who we already knew we had such chemistry with, and Kenny [Omega]," said Fish.

He stated that a feud between The Elite and the group formerly known as The Undisputed Era made a lot of sense, but certain circumstances led to it not happening in AEW.

"Kenny and Adam are great foils for each other, and like there were just ... you know things that made sense, they made sense, and I think everybody, even without talking about it, knew kind of where we were headed. Tony [Khan] books the show and he, I'm sure, had that long-term as well."

Fish later added how the feud never took off due to injuries and contracts getting in the way. The current NJPW star left AEW back in September 2022, which was due to not being able to agree on a contract.