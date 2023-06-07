Andre Chase Congratulates Chase U Member Thea Hail On Huge WWE NXT Win

Andre Chase has congratulated Chase U member Thea Hail on Twitter after she came out on top in the battle royal to determine the number one contender for Tiffany Straton's NXT Women's Championship. Chase posted a photo on Twitter of Hail celebrating after her victory, alongside lyrics of the song 'That's Life.'

On the June 6 "WWE NXT," several women from NXT's locker room took to the ring to determine who was next in line for a women's championship opportunity. Ultimately, Hail came out on top and earned her title shot.

Stratton won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Battleground, where she defeated Lyra Valkyria to claim the vacant title. The title had been previously vacated by Indi Hartwell when she was drafted to the main roster. Stratton's match against Hail will mark her first defense of the title.

On "NXT," Hail's battle royal victory was celebrated in the ring with all of Chase U present. The extended group present included the on-screen debut of WWE NIL athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who had earlier teased an appearance on the show.

Hail wasn't the only one seeking gold to close out "NXT" as Bron Breakker took to the mic to throw out a huge challenge. In the closing moments of the show, the former NXT Champion challenged World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a match for his title on next week's "NXT." Rollins defended the title on this week's "WWE Raw" against Damian Priest, which was his first title defense since winning it at Night of Champions, and retained it.