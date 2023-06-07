Santos Escobar: Triple H Originally Turned Down Bringing Back LWO Stable In WWE

When he first arrived on WWE television, El Hijo del Fantasma dazzled the "WWE NXT" Universe, capturing the Cruiserweight Championship and proudly representing lucha libre culture. However, shortly after winning the esteemed title, the honorable luchador unmasked and introduced the world to the arrogant Santos Escobar. Alongside the group known as Legado del Fantasma, the champion reigned for 321 days atop the Cruiserweight Division — but he had a different stable in mind to serve as his backup during the early days of his run.

While appearing on "Out of Character With Ryan Satin," Escobar revealed that he wanted to revive the Latino World Order when he first arrived in "NXT" instead of creating his own group. At the time, however, "NXT" booker Paul "Triple H" Levesque pumped the breaks on the next generation of the legendary WCW stable that had once featured iconic superstars like Psicosis, La Parka, and Eddie Guerrero.

"The very first conversation I had with Triple H, he asked me what do you want to do, and I told them, 'Can I bring back the LWO?'" recalled "The Emperor of Lucha Libre." "Before I said the letter 'O,' he said 'No.' [He said,] 'I want you to be you and I want people to see you and not think of anybody else' ... That kind of shut down my initial desire, but Triple H was right. The time wasn't right. It wouldn't have been what it is right now. Also, it needed a very important ingredient: an OG. An original LWO [member], and that's Rey [Mysterio]."