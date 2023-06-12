Freddie Prinze Jr. On What's Needed To Make AEW Collision Work

Just a few days before the debut episode of "AEW Collision" on TNT and CM Punk's return to AEW, there are plenty of questions that remain unanswered. Chief among them is whether AEW will be able to make a Saturday show work, as it is a night when they are expected to be loaded with sports competition.

One of those people who are unsure of how successful "Collision" will be is Freddie Prinze Jr., who discussed the show's debut on the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. He is optimistic about the show's chances and is rooting for it to succeed as he feels its success could be a benefit to the wrestling industry at large.

"I don't know if this is going to work, I hope it does," Prinze Jr. said. "CM Punk is the star of the show, so it has one hell of a chance to ... 'cause he means ratings. I hope everyone's heads are in the right place, I hope everyone's egos are in the right place. I hope everyone understands how important it is that these shows succeed and that we don't implode so that we can have more and more and more wrestling, which means more jobs for more and more and more wrestlers," stated Prinze Jr.

"I don't prefer one over the other, I just like pro wrestling. I support AEW and WWE," said the former WWE writer.

Prinze Jr., who is set to run his own indie promotion soon, says he wants everyone in pro wrestling to have jobs and feels "Collision" will work out to be a success.

