CM Punk Advertised For New AEW Collision Date

Last night, the location for the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision" was announced as the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut (via Twitter), and the advertisement for the event prominently features the soon-to-be-returning CM Punk front and center. Other AEW stars advertised for the "Collision" taping include The House of Black, Scorpio Sky, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Andrade, and Samoa Joe.

The first episode of "Collision" will premiere on Saturday, June 17, with the taping taking place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Last night, AEW co-owner Tony Khan appeared on "AEW Dynamite" to announce that the first "Collision" main event will pit CM Punk and FTR against Samoa Joe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and Juice Robinson. The event will mark Punk's return to AEW for the first time since September, when he suffered a torn triceps injury, let loose during a controversial press scrum, and reportedly got into a physical altercation involving Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

In addition to Punk, it appears "Collision" will place an emphasis on other AEW stars that haven't been featured as heavily on "Dynamite." That includes many of those advertised for the upcoming Hartford, Connecticut show. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the possibility of a roster split in AEW, and as of now, it's unclear if talent will be strictly relegated to one brand or will appear on both shows.

Tickets for the July 29 event go on sale Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m. ET. Additionally, the XL Center has stated that pre-sale information would be forthcoming, giving fans an opportunity to get their hands on tickets before the general sale date.