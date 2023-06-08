Backstage Update On AEW's Long-Term Plans For Konosuke Takeshita

Ever since he turned his back on Kenny Omega and the Elite at Double or Nothing, the mood has changed around Konosuke Takeshita. Once beloved by the AEW faithful, Takeshita is now getting some of the most hostile reactions in wrestling by virtue of his new association with Don Callis. So what's the plan for Takeshita moving forward as a pretty substantial piece in AEW right now? According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," that's going to take a bit of time to fully fall into place.

The idea is for Takeshita to one day be seen as one of the biggest babyfaces AEW has to offer. That's the long-term vision of Tony Khan. However, in order to elevate into such a position down the road, Callis' new protege will have his heel stretch for the time being. Last night under Callis' tutelage, Takeshita slaughtered Damon Ace in convincing fashion on "Dynamite." And their bond continues to strengthen in the absence of Kenny Omega, who has been out of sight since he was ambushed during Anarchy in the Arena by Takeshita.

Omega has plenty on his plate to worry about at the moment. In addition to being a target of Callis and Takeshita, Omega will be putting his IWGP United States Championship on the line in a little more than two weeks at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. There, he'll be taking on Will Ospreay in a rematch from their encounter at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.