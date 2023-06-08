How Maria Kanellis Bennett Wants AEW Women's Roster To Have More To Work With

These days, Maria Kanellis Bennett is primarily seen as an integral part of The Kingdom, alongside her husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. However she's been a strong advocate for women's wrestling for years, having been heavily involved in running Ring of Honor's women's division in 2021 and then creating her own promotion – Women's Wrestling Army – with ROH announcer Bobby Cruise in 2022. As such, Kanellis has many ideas for what works, and what doesn't, when it comes to creating a strong women's division.

In an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Kanellis received a fan question regarding what she would like to see happen to the women's division in either AEW or Ring of Honor. For herself, she would like to get involved in the ongoing storyline between The Outcasts and the AEW originals, while for the women's divisions as a whole, she has two major suggestions.

"I think I'd like to see some tag titles. I think that would be huge," Kanellis suggested. "I think we have enough women in the company that we could do tag titles. That was one of the goals that Bobby and I had with Ring of Honor, was to have tag titles. And I think another is to have an authoritarian, or authority figure, just to give, especially some of the younger women, something to bounce off of."

"If you have that figure, whether you call them a manager or a director, or a board of directors as I was called previous to AEW," she continued, "whatever that name is, it doesn't really matter. To have someone that is more of the cornerstone for the younger women to start attaching their stories to, I think would be really positive."

