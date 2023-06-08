Which Stars Attended The WWE's Annual Company Party?

For the most part, professional wrestling is about telling stories, cutting promos, and, well, wrestling in a ring. Other times, however, it's about the stuff that occurs away from the microphone or squared circle, like having pigs in blankets at WWE's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. That's exactly what happened on Wednesday, with WWE holding their annual company party for employees. And while the wrestlers remain independent contractors, unlike the office workers, PWInsider reports that several performers were in attendance for the annual bash. Among the stars confirmed were Zelina Vega, the tag team Pretty Deadly, and Maxxine Dupri, Mansoor, and Mace of Maximum Male Models.

No reason was given for why these particular wrestlers were at the party, though some may see it as a morale boost for employees following rumors that some of WWE's workforce may be cut back as they continue to work towards a merger with UFC. There was also no confirmation regarding whether any higher-ups, such as Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, or Triple H, attended, though it would seem likely at least one would make an appearance.

Alas, a night of cocktail weenies and other various finger foods now gives way to the usual grind of pro wrestling for all who attended, with Vega turning her attention towards Money in the Bank, while Pretty Deadly will look to continue their hot start on the main roster, having joined the "WWE SmackDown" brand in the WWE Draft. As for Maxxine and her models, the group continues to be involved with Alpha Academy, with them hoping to recruit Otis to their ranks.