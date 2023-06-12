How Zelina Vega Thinks The LWO Could Change Her WWE Career

Zelina Vega has recently seen a surge in popularity alongside the new Latino World Order in WWE. Vega's popularity recently held strong with the Puerto Rican crowd at the Backlash event, where fans gave a raucous reception to Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent. Though she came up empty-handed against Rhea Ripley at Backlash, Vega has another chance for championship gold as she recently qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. On "WWE's The Bump," Vega explained how the LWO and winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could change her career.

"The best things come when you're not expecting it," Vega said. "Once the LWO finally came together, cause it's something we've wanted to do for a long time, now that it's actually here and I feel the WWE Universe is so strong behind me. And mind you, they've only seen one side of me for a long time. So I love that they've embraced me so much. Now it's just this is the moment, this is the moment that I feel like could really change my career. Honestly, I remember Liv talking about that, saying there was someone that texted her saying that she was an inspiration to the rest of the locker room. One of those texts came from me."

On the June 2 episode of "SmackDown," Vega became the first woman to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches. Since Vega qualified, Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch from "Raw," have also secured their spots in the women's match.

The Money in the Bank premium live event will mark the third in a set of three straight PLEs that have taken place outside the continental United States, starting with Backlash in Puerto Rico and continuing through Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Money in the Bank will take place on July 1 in London, England.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.