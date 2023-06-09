Roman Reigns Returning To WWE SmackDown Next Week Amidst Increasing Bloodline Tension

Jey Uso still has a decision to make, and Roman Reigns will be there when he does.

Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," it was announced that Reigns will return next week for the first time since Jimmy's ex-communication from The Bloodline on June 2. However, it certainly doesn't seem as though it will be as rosy of an affair as Paul Heyman made it sound earlier in the evening. That's because during Friday night's main event, Jey's bid for the United States Championship ended in failure when Jimmy struck his brother with a superkick intended for Solo Sikoa.

All night, Heyman assured Jey that Reigns was planning on grooming him to become the next Tribal Chief — when the time is right, of course. Attempting to divide The Usos, Heyman alleged Jimmy's jealousy of Jey as the reason why he kicked Reigns at Night of Champions. Jey refused to fully declare his loyalty to either his cousin or his brother, opting to delay his choice as fans have seen him do before. He later received a pep talk from former Bloodline member Sami Zayn, and later still, he told Heyman that if Jey was in the Bloodline, Heyman wouldn't be.

After the main event, Jey left Jimmy in the ring to dwell on his actions, still not giving Heyman or Sikoa any indication of where he stands, but leaving with a bigger rift between himself and his brother than existed at the start of evening. As "SmackDown" went off the air, "the Wise Man" made another phone call to Reigns — presumably to give him the news.