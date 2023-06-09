Thunder Rosa On What To Expect From CM Punk's Return At AEW Collision

June 17 marks not only the debut of "AEW Collision," but also the day CM Punk returns to the promotion for the first time since All Out last September. And while we know he's scheduled for the main event that evening, fans generally do not know anything else about what to expect when the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, opens its doors that Saturday night. This week on "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on Punk's impending comeback and how he will respond to the fans.

"It can go either way, you know?" she said. "Because I think you can add a lot of fuel to the fire. I think he could go either way, babyface or heel."

Rosa noted that for as much as has been said about Punk in recent weeks and months, he himself has mostly kept quiet, but that hasn't stopped fans from forming opinions for or against him. No matter what form his return takes, Rosa knows plenty of people will be talking about it.

"I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he's coming back," Rosa added. "And some of them are just happy to see him again on TV."

While news of Punk returning has helped shift tickets for the debut of AEW's latest show, the news of his presence hasn't really had an impact elsewhere as of yet, though that could all change following June 17. It may all depend on what direction he takes, but at the same time, responses are likely to vary from city to city.

"It's gonna be polarizing," Rosa admitted. "People love to love Punk, and people love to hate Punk."

