Update On WWE's Future Plans For King And Queen Of The Ring

In March, WWE announced they'd be hosting a King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 27. Those plans were later scrapped as the company revealed they'd be rebranding the PLE to the previously-retired Night of Champions event name. With WWE's 2023 Night of Champions now in the rearview mirror, one question remains — when will we see King and Queen of the Ring?

Many were hoping that the show may still run later this year, but a new report indicates that WWE has no imminent plans for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. According to Fightful Select, WWE officials "in the know" hadn't heard of any pitches to reschedule the event for a date later in 2023. While it's unclear when WWE may officially bring back King and Queen of the Ring, the tournaments are considered to be a "back pocket" attraction for future affairs in Saudi Arabia. The most recent iteration took place in October 2021 as WWE crowned Xavier Woods as King of the Ring and awarded Zelina Vega with the inaugural Queen's Crown at Crown Jewel.

There is currently no word on when the next WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia will be.

As previously reported, WWE's decision to alter their late-May premium live event to Night of Champion came after they finalized the revival of the World Heavyweight Championship. That title was later won by Seth "Freakin" Rollins as he defeated "SmackDown"'s AJ Styles in the finals of the championship tournament.