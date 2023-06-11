WWE Advertising First-Ever Father's Day Street Fight At Upcoming Live Event

In honor of the upcoming Father's Day holiday, WWE has created a unique stipulation that will pit a father against his son during a live event next weekend. On Sunday, June 18, Rey Mysterio will face his son, Dominik Mysterio, in the first-ever Father's Day Street Fight as WWE heads to the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

As advertised on the venue's official website, this match will be a part of a double main event that will also see Seth Rollins defend his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz. Tensions between Rey and Dominik brewed for months before boiling over in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. After months of antagonizing remarks from Dominik, Rey finally snapped and clocked his son in the face. The two soon settled their frustrations in the ring as they squared off on night one of WrestleMania 39.

Upon the 2023 WWE Draft, Rey and Dominik were assigned to different brands, with Dominik reporting to "Raw" as Rey stayed put on "SmackDown." In one week, though, the father and son will collide once again.

In addition to the Father's Day Street Fight, the Charleston Coliseum has announced four title matches for the live event, including the aforementioned showdown over the World Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley will defend her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Natalya. Long-reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will also attempt to fend off Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura as they battle in a triple-threat match for his title. The Viking Raiders will also challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.