Bianca Belair Thanks Bayley For 'Fights And Memories' During Raw Women's Title Reign

WWE's recent decision to do away with both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships in favor of updated designs and names for each marks the end of an era for WWE's women's division. Since the creation of the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in 2016, both titles left a mark on fans and wrestlers alike, something that both Bayley and Bianca Belair reflected on earlier today.

The Twitter exchange started with Bayley bidding farewell to the "Raw" Women's Championship, a title she last held in 2017. "Goodbye to the #RAW Women's Title. Thanks for the special moments, this being one of MANY," Bayley tweeted in response to a highlight video of a championship match against Belair from last year. The pair competed in several title matches following Bayley's return to action at SummerSlam 2022, though Bayley came up short in each of them.

Bayley's tweet prompted Belair to reflect on their championship bouts herself. "The EST" credited Bayley for making their rivalry great, responding to the Damage CTRL leader's tweet with ample praise. "Despite our differences we had, we made a lot of history together," Belair said. "Thank you for the fights and memories, especially during this title reign ... Respect to one of the greatest in this business!"

Currently, neither star is in possession of championship gold, with Bianca losing the "Raw" Women's Championship to Asuka last month. However, considering that they were both drafted to "SmackDown" as a part of this year's WWE Draft, there is a possibility that they could renew their recent rivalry at some point in the future.