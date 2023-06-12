Jeff Jarrett Talks CM Punk Returning To AEW, Says He Can't Wait For Collision Premiere

Many are anxious to see what All Elite Wrestling has in store for the debut of "AEW Collision." The inaugural episode will be headlined by a trios match featuring the returning CM Punk as he teams with FTR to face Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe alongside Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

But the former AEW World Champion's return has fans and onlookers divided. Some like Eric Bischoff have less than favorable things to say about it, while AEW's own Jeff Jarrett is among those who are more positive. On his "My World" podcast, "The Last Outlaw" shared his excitement about the highly anticipated series premiere.

"Just think about five hours of primetime wrestling [every week and] Punk stepping back up into the game," said Jarrett. "I don't know Punk that well, but as a competitor with his track record of success, love him or hate him, that guy is going to show up with the uber ultimate game face on and tear the house down ... The spotlight is going to be on Saturday night and I say this with incredible anticipation. I cannot wait for Saturday night [and] for the red light to come on in the United Center [when] you hear the words, 'Folks, welcome to the premiere of "Collision!"'. You don't get an opportunity to do firsts many times in this business, but we will this Saturday."

Of course, "Double J" isn't just excited to see all the action in the ring. As AEW's Director of Business Development, he must be happy with the slight bump in ticket sales since Punk's return was announced.

