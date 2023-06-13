Kenny Omega Rips Disco Inferno For 'Ignorance' (And Other Things) Over Match Critique

Once again, Disco Inferno has run afoul of a member of The Elite. Five years ago he did so with Cody Rhodes, who hit back at the former WCW star with a now-famous tweet. Now, Kenny Omega is following in Rhodes' footsteps, albeit regarding a much different subject than whether the current generation of wrestlers knows how to wrestle.

On Monday, Disco caused a stir when he criticized a clip of a STARDOM match between AZM and Hazuki, tagging Omega in the process. Omega wasn't quick to respond, but would clap back at Disco after the latter responded to a fan questioning who AZM and the High Speed Championship were. "I knew that years of huffing Big Show's farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance?" Omega asked.

Thoughts @davemeltzerWON and @KennyOmegamanX?? Are you willing to condemn this as unsafe and potentially deadly? https://t.co/rtFWLYdlvI — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) June 12, 2023

Who is AZM? And what is a speed title match? — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) June 13, 2023

I knew that years of huffing Big Show's farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance? https://t.co/wBazJETvVZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 13, 2023

The 20-year-old AZM has become a household name in STARDOM over the past few years, particularly in the High Speed division, which is known for its fast-paced, high flying bouts. A two-time High Speed Champion, AZM's most recent reign, ended on May 27 at the hands of Saki Kashima, is the third-longest in the history of the title, with her 12 successful title defenses setting a record. AZM also gained notoriety when she and Hazuki recently challenged Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women's Title at Sakura Genesis. Now that Omega has finished going after Disco, he will likely turn his attention to both AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, where he'll defend the IWGP US Title against Will Ospreay, and his ongoing issues with the Blackpool Combat Club, Don Callis, and Konosuke Takeshita. The latter issue has led to Omega leaving the US, though not for Canada, two weeks ago.