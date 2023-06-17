Tony Khan Says An AEW Show On Saturday Nights Was Warner Bros. Discovery's Idea

All Elite Wrestling continues to strengthen their relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. Following the success of "Dynamite" and "Rampage," AEW announced that they'd be expanding their weekly programming to include a new show entitled "Collision," which will air every Saturday.

With "Collision" set to debut later this week, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the show was pitched by Warner Bros. Discovery themselves, specifically David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. "There's been big wrestling events, including a lot of great shows AEW on Saturdays at times, but we've been doing a lot of our pay-per-views on Sundays. So a Saturday night show made a lot of sense for us," Khan told "Barstool Rasslin'."

"Plus, the boss of the studio is very happy with the performance of AEW, and it was his idea. It was a great idea to put AEW on TNT on Saturday nights," said Khan, "and much like it boded well at the time for the company on the Turner Networks in the 90s, when the boss of the studio said, 'Hey, I believe it would be great to put the show on TNT,' At the time in 1995, that was Mr. Turner. And now, Mr. [David] Zaslav, the head of this massive Warner Brothers Discovery company, has confidence in AEW. When he said that, it got me really excited."

This Saturday, AEW will head to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois for the premiere of "Collision," headlined by a six-man tag team match. As CM Punk makes his official return to AEW, partnering up with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on the trio of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. This will mark Punk's first AEW appearance since 2022's All Out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin'" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.