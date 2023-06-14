Ted DiBiase Jr. Trial Delayed After Federal Government Motion

Ted DiBiase Jr. was set to stand trial on June 20 on charges of fraud and theft of federal welfare funds, but that trial has now been delayed.

According to PWInsider, the government asked for more time to collect evidence last month and the court officially granted the motion. There is no word on a new date for the trial but the motion will give both sides more time to prepare for the upcoming court battle or, perhaps, avoid it.

"The discovery in this case is extensive and additional time is needed by both sides to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea," the filing read.

DiBiase Jr. is charged in April with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds; six counts of wire fraud; four counts of money laundering; and two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. According to court documents, he tested positive for marijuana and Adderall on the day of his arrest.

DiBiase Jr., along with his brother Brett and others, were allegedly involved in the misuse of an estimated $77 million in federal funds intended for low-income families in Mississippi. DiBiase Jr. allegedly used some of that money to purchase a home, as well as an undisclosed vehicle and a boat.

Back in March, Ted's brother Brett pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States as well as two other counts. They are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.