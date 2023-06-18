Ethan Page Talks Visiting Matt Hardy's House & Playing In His Unique Arcade

Ethan Page and Matt Hardy have been joined at the hip for the last year, at times as allies but mostly as enemies. As such, the two have spent plenty of time in each other's company, including hanging out at Hardy's compound in Cameron, North Carolina, in between filming The Firm Deletion.

Page talked about the experience of being at Hardy's palatial estate in an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," and revealed that not only does Hardy have a movie theater — one where Stokely Hathaway declared that Tony Khan would answer for his crimes — but some other unique features as well.

"This man has a freakin' arcade," Page said. "And in this arcade, when his children beat me in these games that we played, they got tickets that came out of the machine. And on the tickets, it says Matt Hardy! This is the real deal. You can take these tickets — I watched his sons do this — you can take these tickets to a wall of prizes, where you can purchase a Matt Hardy with your tickets."

The arcade discussion soon gave way to Page discussing action figures. The AEW star has yet to have one released in AEW, but confirmed news coming out of Double or Nothing weekend that he would be getting one soon.

"I've had action figures kind of done by third parties," Page said. "But they've just announced, this past PPV weekend at Double or Nothing, that an Ethan Page figure will be coming out with AEW soon. I'm really excited about that. So my first official toy that my daughter and my son will be able to see hanging up in a store next to Spider-Man or Batman is pretty cool."

