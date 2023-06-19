Shayna Baszler Talks Responsibility Of Being WWE Tag Team Champion With Ronda Rousey

For the third time since arriving on the main roster, Shayna Baszler is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, this time alongside her friend Ronda Rousey. Appearing on "The Bump," "The Queen of Spades" spoke about how much it means to them to represent the division as champions, as well as their goals for the division overall. Above all else, this is where they have wanted to be.

"It's not a lie. We set out to do this 10 years ago," Baszler stated. "It's so cliche, but you hear about people and manifesting ... It's all the stuff we did."

Baszler and Rousey have not been shy about winning the tag titles, going so far as to demand a run of their own. While that may have ruffled some feathers online, that's not going to prevent them from achieving what they've set out to do. They're not looking to take any breaks along the way either, with Baszler taking great pride in the responsibility that comes with being a champion.

"I want the same thing she [Rousey] wants. We want to put more women on the scene," she declared. "These are important. They're titles. We're champions." Instead of superstars just teaming together only when a Premium Live Event rolls around, Baszler suggested that others in the locker room should find some friends, pointing to her 10-plus year friendship with Rousey. At the end of the day, she wants their work to be recognized, and they won't stop until it is.

"I've done some work with these too, and it's not stopping," Baszler added. "We immediately defended. We immediately went after NXT Tag Champions. There's no break in the storm that we're causing."

