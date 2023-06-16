Ted DiBiase Calls Fraud Charges 'Garbage,' Says Prosecutors Looking For Scapegoat

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Ted DiBiase Jr. was formally charged in Mississippi earlier this year for stealing millions of dollars in federal welfare funds. DiBiase Jr. was set to stand trial on June 20, but the court date was delayed due to a government motion requesting more time to collect evidence. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase — who was ordered to repay $722,299 in misspent welfare money in 2021 — was recently asked about the ongoing legal situation involving his son DiBiase Jr.

"We're doing good," said DiBiase on the "Going Ringside" podcast. "And all of that is a bunch of garbage. I'm not at liberty to talk about it but you know it's kind of like they're looking for a scapegoat."

"We're caught in the middle of it," DiBiase added. "If I didn't have a celebrity name they wouldn't even be looking at me."

It was reported last year that DiBiase Jr. had received a significant sum from over $77 million of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funds that were used fraudulently in the state of Mississippi. The former Million Dollar Champion was provided federal money to undertake anti-poverty services for two private nonprofits. However, the 40-year-old allegedly used the cash to purchase personal items such as a house. DiBiase Jr. was charged with 13 counts in total, including fraud, theft, money laundering, and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Dale "Brett" DiBiase — another son of "The Million Dollar Man" — pleaded guilty to fraud and the theft of federal funds in March. The case involving DiBiases, which involves various other individuals, has been described as the largest welfare embezzlement scandal in the history of Mississippi.

