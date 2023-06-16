Tony Khan Announces Elton John Hit As The Opening Theme For AEW Collision

"AEW Collision" is one sleep away, wrestling fans. CM Punk is ready to not only return but compete in the main event. Plus, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross are slated for commentary duty. That means for AEW President Tony Khan, there's only one thing left to do: Pick a theme song. And pick one he has, selecting "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" by none other than Elton John.

"It's official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John!" Khan tweeted Friday evening.

Tony, whose father Shahid Khan owns the Premier League club Fulham FC, mentioned Elton John's soccer club as well.

"While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you're now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!"

Elton has been involved with Watford for decades and was once the club's chairman.

As for "Collision" itself, the debut show from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this weekend will look to jumpstart ticket sales in other markets. Right now, the company appears to be struggling in that regard. The return of Punk, who is teaming up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe alongside Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, may not end up being the saving grace Khan is hoping for. But if nothing else, Sir Elton John is set to become a part of professional wrestling history.