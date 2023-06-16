Samoa Joe Calls Issues Between The Elite & CM Punk 'An Argument Between Men'

"AEW Collision" premieres this Saturday night, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Even more notably it features the return of CM Punk, who hasn't been seen live on AEW programming since the events following the All Out pay-per-view last September. In an interview with Sports Illustrated published on the eve of the "Collision" debut, Samoa Joe, who will battle "The Best in the World" as part of a trios match Saturday night, shared his feelings on the ongoing tension between Punk and The Elite.

"This isn't a divide, it's an argument between men," Joe said. "All those dudes don't represent the entire genre of their generation."

While The Elite's Kenny Omega, as well as the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), made their way back to AEW programming just two months after All Out at Full Gear, Punk did not, at least in part due to a triceps injury. That will all change Saturday night. And while AEW President Tony Khan has denied there will be a formal roster split, he does plan to feature Punk and other stars on different shows. Joe believes it's on Punk and The Elite to sort out the backstage drama.

"They have their own issues and their own problems. I don't think it's that deep," Joe added. "They're grown-ass men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That's between them."

Until that day comes, however, the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion will look to put some punishment on the returning Punk, who is scheduled to team with FTR as they take on Joe alongside Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson in Saturday night's main event.