Bianca Belair Vows To Be Ringside For Asuka-Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Title Match

Since losing her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions, Bianca Belair has been going about her business the right way. If Friday night on "SmackDown" is any indication, though, "The EST" isn't interested in waiting any longer. Even if it means getting in the way of "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

Last Friday, Flair made her first appearance on WWE television since losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This week, Flair appeared on "The Grayson Waller Effect" segment to expand on that, only to be interrupted by an increasingly frustrated Belair. After all, Asuka accepted Charlotte's title challenge last week, which threatens to leave Bianca out in the cold.

Yet when the 14-time singles champion on WWE's main roster (Flair) made it clear that the line begins and ends with her, the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion in WWE history (Belair) made a declaration.

"You can sit here and talk about all the things you've done, I can talk about all the things I've done," Belair stated. "But the past is the past. But the future is that since I didn't get my rematch, you best believe I will be standing ringside for your title match with Asuka."

The title match between Asuka and Flair is set for the June 30 edition of "SmackDown." No matter who wins, Belair is done being patient, and she is ready to challenge whoever emerges from that match as champion.