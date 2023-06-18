Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Celebrate 'Papi's Day' With Hilarious Family Photo

As many in the wrestling world celebrate Father's Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are celebrating "Papi's Day" instead.

"Happy Papi's Day," Ripley wrote on Twitter, featuring a picture of Rhea and Dominik, with two babies photoshopped into their arms. According to the caption, these are. "Raymondo & Angelina." Obviously, Ripley and Mysterio didn't secretly have twin newborns.

https://twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe/status/1670459776214417413?s=46&t=uYg4UFhxRluV_mqOtpmp6g

The picture is yet another chapter in the Judgment Day members' budding on-screen relationship between Ripley and Mysterio, who relish the opportunity to rub their unusual romance in fans' faces.

Yet to respond is Ripley's real-life beau Buddy Matthews. The AEW World Trios Champion has a tendency to put Dominik in his place in the replies of tweets that seem a little too cozy for his liking. Further complicating matters in Matthews and Mysterio's online rivalry over Ripley's affection is Matthews's previous on-screen relationship with Dominik's sister Aalyah, which has been used as fodder for previous segments, such is the tangled, soap-operatic nature of pro wrestling storylines.

Mysterio is celebrating Father's Day in his own way tonight, as he's scheduled to face his father WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a Father's Day Street Fight at tonight's WWE Live Event in Charleston, WV, the first-ever match of its kind. Ripley has been defending her WWE SmachDown Women's Championship, which was recently renamed the WWE Women's World Championship in light of Asuka's Raw Women's Championship being renamed the WWE Women's Championship, and given a fresh new title belt similar to Raw's WWE World Heavyweight Championship.