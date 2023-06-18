Drew McIntyre Shares Heartwarming Moment With Athlete At Special Olympics

While WWE hopes to have Drew McIntyre back for Money In the Bank at The O2 Arena in London, he hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring since he, Sheamus, and GUNTHER tore the house down in a brutal Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, after a bit of a break to address a number of different things like a death in the family and getting his American citizenship, "The Scottish Warrior" has stayed active in other areas of WWE.

As of this writing, McIntyre is currently representing the company in Berlin for the Special Olympics. In addition to supporting the athletes from the sidelines as a Global Ambassador, he has also been there for some incredibly special moments.

McIntyre has been meeting and greeting some athletes behind the scenes, and he's been able to share some heartwarming and memorable moments with some of them. For instance, WWE recently shared a video of the former WWE Champion with a Brazilian athlete named Marcelino. The three-event competitor was being fitted with a hearing instrument when "The Chosen One" sat down with him. As such, the WWE Superstar's words were among the first things that Marcelino was able to hear properly for the first time in his life.

In a touching moment, @SpecialOlympics Global Ambassador and WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE witnessed how Brazilian athlete Marcelino got a hearing instrument, which made him properly hear for the very first time in his life. pic.twitter.com/GdKrlb3Ssu — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2023

Moments like this can be extremely meaningful to members of the WWE Universe and the world at large. Because of that, it's great to see that WWE Superstars like McIntyre continue to be out there supporting the Special Olympics and other charitable organizations.