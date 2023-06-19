Skye Blue Has All The Feelings About The Importance Of Her AEW Collision Moment

Chicago played host to the premiere episode of "AEW Collision," and while Windy City native CM Punk made waves with his first promo in the company since September 2022, another Chicagoland wrestler made an impact on the Saturday night program. Skye Blue took to Instagram to reflect on Saturday's event.

"If you would have told 17 year old trainee Skye that at the age of 23 she would pin Ruby Soho on the debut of AEW Collision in a SOLD OUT United Center, in my hometown of Chicago, AND my ass (quite literally) broke the internet," Blue wrote, "I would have never believed you."

Blue teamed with Willow Nightingale in a winning effort over The Outcasts. In the aforementioned Instagram post, Blue noted that she still can't "wrap [her] head" around the monumental night.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to show the world who Skye Blue really is," Blue continued, "and I can't wait to keep making you all proud." Blue goes on to profess her love for pro wrestling, saying she hopes to wrestle until she's 85 when she hopes she'll still be "trying to bump and wrestle to put smiles on everyone's faces."

Saturday's win continues a streak of professional and personal highlights for the young star, who not only got a win in the United Center but is also cozying up to United Empire member Kyle Fletcher as of late. Blue officially signed with the company in April, after making a number of well-received appearances. Blue recently challenged AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a match that, despite her loss, turned many heads.