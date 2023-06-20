Early Odds For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023

AEW kicked off its summer over the weekend with CM Punk's return and the debut episode of "AEW Collision." Now things get even busier this Sunday with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto. So far only four matches have been officially announced for the cross-promotional super-show. But that has not stopped BetOnline from releasing early odds on those bouts, much to the delight of wrestling fans and gamblers everywhere.

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) -5000

Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay -300

Kenny Omega (c) +200

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA -5000

Jungle Boy Jack Perry +1000

Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada -550

Bryan Danielson +325

In what will likely surprise very few, both the AEW and IWGP World Heavyweight Championships seem unlikely to change hands in their respective matches; both MJF and SANADA are heavily favored to retain.

As for the two marquee main events in Ospreay-Omega and Okada-Danielson, the odds currently favor NJPW's stars. Ospreay — defeated earlier in the year by Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 — is a slight favorite to regain the IWGP U.S. Title, this time on the champ's home turf. And in the battle to determine who is the best wrestler in the world, Okada is a strong favorite to defeat Danielson in their first-ever meeting.