This Week's AEW Dynamite To Air On NJPW World In Japan

It appears as though some New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans will have a simple way to get caught up ahead of the joint AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view this Sunday. NJPW has announced (via Twitter) that Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" is set to air on NJPW World for subscribers in Japan. The show will feature Japanese commentary, with Anna Murata and Mr. Motoi calling tomorrow's action.

NJPW fans may be particularly interested in tomorrow's "Dynamite," which is set to feature longtime NJPW star Minoru Suzuki in action. He's scheduled to team up with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, who seem to be experiencing some fractures in their friendship as of last week, to take on Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and AR Fox.

Additionally, Bryan Danielson will appear on "Dynamite," where he'll have some words to share with upcoming opponent Kazuchika Okada. It remains to be seen if Okada shows up to confront Danielson, but it certainly seems like a strong possibility.

Reports have stated that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will not be present on this week's show, but will be featured on pre-tapes to advance current storylines. Though he hasn't yet been announced for "Dynamite," CM Punk is reportedly expected to appear tomorrow as well.

This weekend's Forbidden Door is currently set to feature Omega vs. Will Ospreay in a rematch from this year's Wrestle Kingdom, as well as a highly-anticipated bout between Danielson and Okada. Additionally, fans should expect to see MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, NJPW's SANADA defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and more.