Eddie Kingston Announced For Tomorrow's AEW Dynamite

Following his loss to Claudio Castagnoli at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor back in April, Eddie Kingston has been largely missing from AEW and ROH TV as he's been recovering from hernia surgery. But the self-proclaimed "Mad King" is ready to make up for some lost time, which in typical fashion means addressing many of Kingston's known enemies. And according to AEW's Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Kingston will be doing just that Wednesday night on "Dynamite."

"After making his return last week on AEW Dynamite, we will hear from Mad King Eddie Kingston TOMORROW on Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE from Chicago!" the tweet read.

After making his return last week on #AEWDynamite, we will hear from Mad King #EddieKingston TOMORROW on Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE from Chicago! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEW Dynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XpHFQgtBib — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2023

Kingston did in fact return to AEW at the close of last Wednesday's "Dynamite," targeting Castagnoli following Blackpool Combat Club's loss to The Elite. Kingston laid out Castagnoli before coming face to face with his old friend and rival Jon Moxley; The Elite attacked Moxley before things could escalate between him and Kingston, while Konosuke Takeshita ran down to lay out Kingston, setting up appearances from Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay shortly after.

Kingston's return to "Dynamite" will kickstart a busy summer for the AEW and ROH star, one that may also see him disappear a bit from AEW and ROH TV again. Not only is Kingston set to challenge KENTA for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in Japan on July 5, but he will also take part in G1 Climax 33, competing in the C Block. The tournament is scheduled to start in the middle of July and run through August.