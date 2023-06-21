Orange Cassidy To Defend AEW International Title In Four-Way Match At Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy's next defense of the AEW International Championship is official for this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. After Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata were defeated by Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia on "AEW Dynamite," it was confirmed that Cassidy would be defending against all three men in a four-way match.

Cassidy had previously mentioned Sabre Jr. as a possible future opponent at the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. Last week, Sabre Jr. confronted Cassidy in a backstage segment on "Dynamite," with an interruption from Garcia.

Cassidy's reign is no stranger to multi-man matches, with his defense at Double or Nothing having been a 21-man battle royal. Interestingly, the first International Champion, then known as the All-Atlantic Champion, was crowned in a four-way match at last year's Forbidden Door. That match saw inaugural champion PAC come out on top against Clark Connors, Miro, and Malaki Black. Since PAC's win, the only title change has been Cassidy's championship victory in October; as of this writing, Cassidy has successfully defended the belt a staggering 24 times.