Nikki Cross Supports Dana Brooke Following WWE Fan Backlash

It's been a week to forget for WWE star Dana Brooke. The longtime veteran, who has recently been working on "WWE NXT," made headlines following a match with Cora Jade on Tuesday night, which attracted ridicule and criticism from both the live audience, and wrestling fans across social media. The noise became so loud that Brooke would respond to the criticism Wednesday afternoon, where she sarcastically noted fans' opinion of her.

Several within wrestling have taken up for Brooke following the reaction, such as former WWE writer Vince Russo, Impact's Mickie James, and Brooke's longtime colleague, Bayley. But perhaps no one came to Brooke's defense harder than fellow WWE star Nikki Cross. Responding to Brooke's tweet Thursday morning, Cross passionately praised Brooke and offered her support. "Oh hell no," Cross tweeted. "You don't. I adore working with you. I adore watching you. Don't let people's meanness touch your beautiful soul or your hard work, talent and success."

Oh Hell no. You don't. I adore working with you. I adore watching you. Don't let people's meanness touch your beautiful soul or your hard work, talent and success. — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) June 22, 2023

If anyone would know Brooke's level of ability, it would be Cross. The two, who have been co-workers since Cross signed with WWE in 2016, have worked together as opponents or tag team partners over 50 times, including several matches involving the now-defunct 24/7 Championship in 2022. Their most recent matches occurred at the beginning of 2023, where Cross defeated Brooke on the January 5 and January 26 episodes of "WWE Main Event." As of this writing, Brooke has yet to respond to Cross' show of solidarity and appears to have been off Twitter following yesterday, outside of a response to Russo thanking him for showing her support.