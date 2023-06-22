Bully Ray Praises Eddie Kingston's Promos, Says He Should Never Win A Title In AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston has a way with people and his words, the latter of which was on display this past Wednesday on "Dynamite." He had revealed Tomohiro Ishii as the fifth man that will team with him, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta as well as Konosuke Takashita and Shota Umino this Sunday at Forbidden Door. This week on "Busted Open," Bully Ray showered Kingston with praise.

"There is something that Eddie does very, very different in his promos," Ray stated. "Eddie speaks to the fanbase the same way he'd be speaking to his boys on the street, and I loved it."

Ray believes that Kingston has a different cadence about his promos, whereas a lot of professional wrestlers when they cut promos, start to blend. Now having last wrestled on March 31 at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor in a losing effort against Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, Kingston returned on "Dynamite" last week to side with The Elite in their ongoing war with the BCC. He doubled down on those efforts this week, citing his hatred for Castagnoli as a motivating factor.

Bully believes Kingston when he speaks and appreciates when he's involved. Does that mean he wants to see him with a championship? Absolutely not.

"Eddie Kingston should never wear a championship," Ray declared. "I wanna see Eddie involved in personal stories just like he is right now."

Ray even went so far as to praise Kingston for burying The Elite Wednesday night while suggesting, "He probably don't give two s***s about The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and 'Hangman' Page."

