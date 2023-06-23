WWE's Becky Lynch Discusses 'Really Bad Spot' She Faced With Postpartum Depression
WWE star Becky Lynch opens up about her battle with postpartum depression.
After reaching the highest of highs in WWE, Becky Lynch took an extended leave of absence from the ring throughout 2020 into 2021 to have her first child alongside Seth Rollins. Their daughter, Roux, was born in December 2020. But just recently, Lynch endured post-weaning depression after she stopped breast feeding.
During a recent interview with People, Lynch explained how this all unfolded around the time of WrestleMania 39 in April.
"And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot," Lynch said. "It was kind of one of those things where you're trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, 'God, I've got a great life. I've got a great husband. I've got a great baby, and I'm doing this thing at the highest level that I love.' But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression."
Becky Lynch Received Advice From A Fellow WWE Mom
Lynch was unaware that mothers could go through post-weaning depression. After not knowing why she was feeling the way she was, the 36-year-old said she was able to learn how to cope with it thanks to the help of a fellow mother in WWE, who she did not name.
"Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won't put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her," Lynch added. "She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, 'it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,' and then it really wasn't passing."
The former WWE Women's Champion injured her foot after WrestleMania and had a few weeks off from the ring, which allowed her the time to cope with the depression by trying out meditation, supplements, and acupuncture. She returned to action at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 when she wrestled Trish Stratus for the first time.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.