WWE's Becky Lynch Discusses 'Really Bad Spot' She Faced With Postpartum Depression

WWE star Becky Lynch opens up about her battle with postpartum depression.

After reaching the highest of highs in WWE, Becky Lynch took an extended leave of absence from the ring throughout 2020 into 2021 to have her first child alongside Seth Rollins. Their daughter, Roux, was born in December 2020. But just recently, Lynch endured post-weaning depression after she stopped breast feeding.

During a recent interview with People, Lynch explained how this all unfolded around the time of WrestleMania 39 in April.

"And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot," Lynch said. "It was kind of one of those things where you're trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, 'God, I've got a great life. I've got a great husband. I've got a great baby, and I'm doing this thing at the highest level that I love.' But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression."