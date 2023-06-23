Ronda Rousey Reportedly Discussed For WWE NXT Appearance

"WWE NXT" has seen a handful of main roster stars drop in over the last several weeks, but perhaps the biggest surprise occurred when former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him. Following Rollins' successful title defense during week one of "NXT" Gold Rush, many fans were curious if more major stars were on their way into "NXT."

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has indeed begun crafting plans to bring a few others for appearances on their developmental brand. One of which is Ronda Rousey, currently ½ of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Shayna Baszler.

At one point, there was a pitch for the MMA veterans to defend their titles in "NXT." Of course, that idea is contingent upon the results of the unification match that takes place later tonight on "SmackDown." There, WWE will merge the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships, as Rousey and Baszler put their belts up against those held by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

In addition to Rollins, "NXT" has also seen the returns of Dana Brooke, Mustafa Ali, and Baron Corbin. Rollins' return though brought with it a significant increase in the television ratings as their numbers boosted up 33% compared to their previous episode.