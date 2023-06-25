Shayna Baszler Wants To Create Strong Women's Tag Team Division In WWE

Since returning to WWE programming in May and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been running roughshod over "Raw" and "Smackdown." Most recently, the prolific MMA fighters unified their titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn this week. But as hard as it is to believe, "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" and "The Submission Magician" have altruistic intentions for their dominance of the women's tag division.

In an interview with "WrestleRant," Baszler shed some light on her and her partner's motivation behind their desire to transition from singles stars to a cohesive unit.

"It's a thing we've wanted and it's not just about winning these titles," Baszler said. "It's about shining a spotlight on the tag division and creating a real tag division, not just a bunch of opportunistic girls that partner together to try to jump into this story. We want a tag division. And if there's one thing this past year that we've learned it's that, [like] with the Usos and Kevin and Sami, you can have that be a main focused story and it not take away from the singles title stories at all. In fact, it enhanced them. The same can happen for the women and there's no reason with all the talent we have in the locker room that it isn't that way... It's the most talented women's locker room in wrestling."