Ric Flair On The Storyline WWE's Bloodline Angle Has Not Surpassed

Even as scores of fans have hailed WWE's ongoing Bloodline saga as the greatest storyline in pro wrestling history, Ric Flair isn't willing to go that far — just yet. On a recent episode of "To Be The Man," Flair argued that the rivalry between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in the late 1990s — which essentially helped WWE defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars — still reigns supreme as far as storylines go.

"The greatest storyline of all time is Steve Austin and Vince," Flair stressed. "I mean, [if] I look back on everything over the years, that is the greatest storyline, and [it] changed the direction of the business for the whole company, and for the whole fanbase. The Bloodline thing has been great for them — it's great. I'm just happy to see both companies [WWE and AEW] doing so damn well. It's good for the wrestling business and for everyone involved."

Flair's point on The Bloodline storyline bolstering WWE's business is factually accurate. According to several reports, WWE has set new gate/attendance records in 57 cities across the world over the last six months, and the anticipation surrounding WWE's product has received a shot in the arm ever since Sami Zayn got involved in the Bloodline saga — as evidenced by year-over-year television ratings. Furthermore, the clip of Solo Sikoa attacking Jimmy Uso on "WWE SmackDown" in early June was the "most socially watched segment" of the year, according to stats released by WWE.

As the Bloodline saga takes more twists and turns, Flair and others will be watching closely. The next chapter in the storyline could unfold at the July 1 Money in the Bank, where Roman Reigns and Sikoa wrestle The Usos in a match being dubbed "The Bloodline Civil War" by WWE.