Eddie Kingston Discusses Locker Room's Reaction To CM Punk's Return

CM Punk's return to the wrestling world is something that has certainly been polarizing, and according to recent reports, that could be the case backstage as well. It's been claimed that Punk's return and the fact that talent had to be split on "AEW Dynamite" this week left one top-level star in a "bad mood." Eddie Kingston, however, told the New York Post that he expected the return.

"He did it his way and that's the way [he] wanted to do it," Kingston said. "I knew it was happening, knowing Punk and what he thought was right for him. That's it."

Punk made his return by cutting a promo on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" before wrestling in the main event. However, it was his reference to The Young Bucks that got everybody talking, and there have been conflicting beliefs about whether all parties were in the know ahead of time.

Kingston went on to confirm that he has seen the reports online that the AEW roster is currently divided following the return of the former two-time AEW World Champion. However, that's something that he was more than happy to deny, at least from his experience.

"The locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with," he said. "Punk's gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything."

The idea of the locker room being split is something that Dax Harwood also denied. Harwood is well known for being a supporter of Punk, with the two of them being two-thirds of "CMFTR."