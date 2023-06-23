Top Name In AEW Reportedly Left Dynamite In A Bad Mood

Is it really professional wrestling if somebody isn't upset about something? CM Punk's return on "AEW Collision" on June 17, not to mention his appearance the following Wednesday night on "Dynamite," has apparently been met with mixed reactions. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a "top name" left Wednesday's "Dynamite" in a sour mood.

Punk's return on last Saturday's "Collision" debut was his first AEW appearance since All Out last September, a night that ended with a heated media scrum as well as a backstage brawl involving The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and "The Best In The World" himself. In the aftermath, Steel was released while The Elite was kept off television until returning over a month later at last November's Full Gear pay-per-view. While that was happening, Punk stayed gone, recovering from an injury, until the newest AEW program came to be.

Yet even with all of the talent involved in "Brawl Out" being kept separated Wednesday night, to the point that The Elite only appeared via pre-taped segments, that didn't stop the "top name" in question from believing this arrangement isn't destined to work out in the long run. Meltzer noted that the individual described the situation as "a ticking time bomb" that will not end well.

For what it's worth Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR and a man who teamed up with Punk for his return match, tweeted Friday pushing back against any reported "divisiveness" Wednesday night.

"If there is a 'divisiveness' that a certain individual is reporting, I didn't see it AT ALL," Harwood wrote. "Check the Collision locker room too. This is a family."