Freddie Prinze Jr's Pick To Win WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE takes center stage this weekend holding its annual Money in the Bank, this year in London. And with the qualified men and women competing in their respective matches for a guaranteed shot at a championship wherever and whenever they want, former WWE writer and "Summer Catch" star Freddie Prinze Jr. has some ideas on who should be walking away with the men's briefcase.

"Damian Priest is my pick to win Money in the Bank," Prinze Jr. said on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.

One person Prinze is less certain on is Matt Riddle, who recently lost to Priest on "WWE Raw." Not only is the "Wing Commander" lead perplexed as to why Riddle wrestled Priest when it was obvious he would lose, but he remains confused as to why the former WWE Tag Team Champion continues to be minimized.

"I don't know why they booked him against Priest where he would have to lose," Prinze said. "Because he does so much crazy stuff ... he might be in Vince jail because otherwise, I would find a way to get him into Money in the Bank in a heartbeat — unless he did something that messed him up."

While Riddle's Money in the Bank prospects are dim, he has been occupied by a feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER over the last few weeks.

