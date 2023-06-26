Bully Ray Says AEW Was Right To Open Forbidden Door 2023 With MJF Vs. Tanahashi

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, it was on AEW World Champion MJF to open the show against Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. And given the circumstances, specifically, the fact that Bryan Danielson versus Kazuchika Okada was headlining the card — not to mention the mileage Tanahashi has accumulated throughout his 20-plus year career — Bully Ray thought it made perfect sense to kick the show off with that match.

"I don't think they had a choice," Bully said on "Busted Open" with regards to Danielson and Okada closing out the night. "I think they started the right way."

Bully would normally agree with those complaining about the world championship going on first due to its prestige. However, there was more than that to consider on Sunday. Plus, this isn't the first time MJF hasn't closed a pay-per-view with a title match. Instead, Bully looked at it from the perspective of how fans were going to react by the end of a nearly four-hour show. In the end, it ultimately came down to expectation versus reality. On the day, reality won out.

"What would have happened if Tanahashi and MJF would've went on last?" Bully wondered.

"Everybody would've went home," Mark Henry immediately quipped.

At the same time, host Dave LaGreca echoed the sentiment, suggesting, "It would've been a bit of a downer."

Bully agreed, pointing to Tanahashi's ability in the year 2023 and why it would've been unfair of AEW to put those expectations out there in the first place.