Jungle Boy Jack Perry To Address Actions At Forbidden Door On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Following his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against SANADA at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry had clearly had enough. The young AEW star turned on his partner, HOOK, hitting him with a lariat as HOOK's father watched in horror from the commentary desk. AEW has now announced (via Twitter) that Perry will appear on "AEW Dynamite" this week to address his actions on Sunday.

Earlier this year, following his victory over former mentor Christian Cage, Perry pledged to win a championship in the singles division before the end of 2023. He has yet to do so, while his former tag team partner Luchasaurus recently captured the TNT Championship with the help of Cage.

While there's been no confirmation as of yet that HOOK will appear to confront Perry, the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" will undoubtedly be seeking retribution for Perry's actions this past weekend. At the same time, Perry made it clear he has his eyes on the FTW Championship currently held by HOOK and created by HOOK's father Taz.

The relationship between Perry and HOOK dates back to December, when HOOK came to Jungle Boy's aid against The Firm on an episode of "Dynamite." The duo reunited earlier this month, with Perry even proclaiming that the next several months would be known as "The Summer of JungleHOOK."