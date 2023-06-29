The Usos Prepare For WWE Bloodline Civil War Vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline storyline has certainly had its share of twists and turns in recent months. Yet arguably nothing will match the tension and emotion of Saturday's impending showdown that places The Usos on one side with Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns on the other. With the contest being dubbed the Bloodline Civil War, Jimmy and Jey are putting in the work ahead of Money in the Bank. And Thursday morning, they took us behind the scenes.

Right out of the gate, a producer asked them "How do you prepare to mentally face your flesh and blood?" Jey's answer was simple. "We don't, Uce," he said, before adding "Right now, we're gonna be grown men at Money in the Bank."

Leading up to this, it was Jimmy Uso who turned first when he superkicked Reigns at Night of Champions, thus enabling Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. A few weeks later on "WWE SmackDown," Jey Uso made it clear that his brother was out of The Bloodline. A few seconds later, though, he declared himself out too before superkicking Reigns as well.

Of course, this also meant turning on their brother Sikoa, who since last September has essentially become Reigns' enforcer. The Usos reiterated as much with their actions last week on "SmackDown," laying Sikoa out following his brutal match with Sheamus.

For months, in Jimmy's case, Reigns has been both emotionally and physically abusive towards him on screen. Whereas for Jey, this goes back nearly three years, back to when he was forced to become an "indentured servant" after losing an "I Quit" match to Reigns at Hell in a Cell. All the while, it appeared Jey kept to The Bloodline solely for his brother, down to that story-altering superkick two weeks ago.